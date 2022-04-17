JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Update

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HCNE opened at $9.76 on Friday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,750 shares during the quarter. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition comprises about 1.5% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

