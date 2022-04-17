Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth $5,874,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,853,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,916,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JUGG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,270. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.63.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

