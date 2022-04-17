JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.0 days.

JCDXF stock remained flat at $$21.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCDXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

