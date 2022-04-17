John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Short Interest Update

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MZTLF traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. 1,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. John Menzies has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies Plc engages in the provision of logistics and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Aviation, and Corporate. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution along with marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment includes cargo and passenger ground handling services.

