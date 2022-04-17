Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY22 guidance at $10.40-$10.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average of $167.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
