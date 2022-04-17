Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY22 guidance at $10.40-$10.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average of $167.85.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

