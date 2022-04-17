Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $2,404.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.
JMPLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Johnson Matthey stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $95.72.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
