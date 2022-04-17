Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JENGQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.80.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $516.22 million for the quarter.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.