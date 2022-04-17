Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Kajima stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Kajima has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

