Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Update

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 604,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,307. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.38.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 1,268.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
