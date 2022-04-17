Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Update

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 604,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,307. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 1,268.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

