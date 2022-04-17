Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in March

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,268. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
