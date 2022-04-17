Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in March

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,268. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 41.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 48,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 271,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

