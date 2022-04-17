KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KBC Group from €83.00 ($90.22) to €79.00 ($85.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KBC Group from €87.00 ($94.57) to €71.00 ($77.17) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.46.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.