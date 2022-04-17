KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KBC Group from €83.00 ($90.22) to €79.00 ($85.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KBC Group from €87.00 ($94.57) to €71.00 ($77.17) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.
Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.46.
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
