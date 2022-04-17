Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,600 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIQ. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kelso Technologies by 98.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kelso Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kelso Technologies by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 850,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN KIQ remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Friday. 28,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,672. Kelso Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.02.

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

