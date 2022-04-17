Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Update

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 4,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $7,332,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $2,571,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 189,691 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 167,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $430,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete acquisitions across a variety of subsectors within the industrials sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

