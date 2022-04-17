Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

KPELY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Keppel has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Keppel alerts:

About Keppel (Get Rating)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.