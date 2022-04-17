Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Down 48.6% in March

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,783,400 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 5,411,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,834.0 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

