Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

KC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $50.02.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

