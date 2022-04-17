Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

KNCRY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Konecranes from €47.00 ($51.09) to €44.00 ($47.83) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Konecranes from €41.00 ($44.57) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Konecranes alerts:

KNCRY stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1143 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Konecranes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.