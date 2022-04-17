Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
KNCRY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Konecranes from €47.00 ($51.09) to €44.00 ($47.83) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Konecranes from €41.00 ($44.57) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
KNCRY stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.
Konecranes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konecranes (KNCRY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.