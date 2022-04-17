Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.17) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

ADRNY opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

