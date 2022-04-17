Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,600 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 684,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kore Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KORE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,237. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kore Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kore Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

