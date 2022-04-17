Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.33 million, a PE ratio of -173.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,642,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,071,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.