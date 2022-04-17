KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,087,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 2,901,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 336.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KWG Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

KWG Group stock remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Friday. 300,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,148. KWG Group has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

