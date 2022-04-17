L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.67.
AIQUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($188.04) to €177.00 ($192.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($165.22) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
