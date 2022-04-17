Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

LW stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

