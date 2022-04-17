Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $676.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.29) to GBX 781 ($10.18) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.70) to GBX 434 ($5.66) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LCSHF opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. Lancashire has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

