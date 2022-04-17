LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Short Interest Update

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 10,030,000 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 958,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.
LFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 521,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,292. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.