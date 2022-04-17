Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,102,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 615,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 691.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEV opened at $4.70 on Friday. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a current ratio of 13.83.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

