Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in March

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

OTCMKTS LIMAF traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. 2,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIMAF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

