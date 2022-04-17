Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to post $56.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,091%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $347.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $385.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $469.03 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $511.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $95,880.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 825,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 53,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,632. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $802.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.20.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.