Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 904,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
LGHL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 858,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Lion Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGHL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising total return swap trading, contracts for difference trading, futures and securities brokerage, and insurance brokerage services.
