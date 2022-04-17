Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 904,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

LGHL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 858,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Lion Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.13.

Get Lion Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGHL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising total return swap trading, contracts for difference trading, futures and securities brokerage, and insurance brokerage services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.