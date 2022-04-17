Lockheed Martin (LMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.25 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY22 guidance at approx $26.70 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LMT opened at $467.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

