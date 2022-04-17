Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Short Interest Update

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Logan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Logan Group stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Friday. Logan Group has a twelve month low of 0.88 and a twelve month high of 1.06.

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Leasing, Construction and Decoration Contracts and Others, and Urban Redevelopment Business.

