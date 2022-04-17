Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,400 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 536,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LOMA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 271,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,004. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $774.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

