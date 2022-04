Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,400 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 536,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LOMA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 271,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,004. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $774.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

