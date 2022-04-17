Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Short Interest Up 38.8% in March

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:LGV remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. 9,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,838. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Avenir Corp acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

