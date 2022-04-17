Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Up 48.0% in March

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

Lonza Group stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

