Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on May 4th

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.
Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.
Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $201.28 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day moving average is $231.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently commented on LOW. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.
Lowe's Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
