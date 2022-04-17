Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.45. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Shares of LULU traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.78. 1,505,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,581. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.55 and its 200-day moving average is $377.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.