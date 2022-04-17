Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.
