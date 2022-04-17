Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Up 50.8% in March

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 133,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $2,813,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $3,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 72,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

