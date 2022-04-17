Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $393.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) to report $393.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.30 million. Lumentum posted sales of $419.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on LITE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 953,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 234,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.8% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

