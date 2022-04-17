Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.76. 37,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,850. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

