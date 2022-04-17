LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.58. 1,424,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,063. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

