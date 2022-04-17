MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Brokerages expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $163.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.98 million to $164.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $150.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $668.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $670.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $749.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $50.90 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

