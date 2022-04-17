MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.70.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 225.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.