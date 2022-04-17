Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $2.24 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

MGTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

