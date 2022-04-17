MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Down 28.8% in March

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MNSB traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $23.35. 1,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680. The company has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 261,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

