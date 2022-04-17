Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $136.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $118.41 and a one year high of $188.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.