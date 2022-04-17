Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Down 47.0% in March

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MNTX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $153.34 million, a PE ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 206,462 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitex International (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.