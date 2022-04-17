Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.75. 127,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

Manning & Napier ( NYSE:MN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

