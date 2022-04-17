ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q1 guidance at $1.56-1.64 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

