Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

MFC stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

